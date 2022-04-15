Northrop, Chemtronics To Pay $18M In Cleanup Deal

By Morgan Conley (April 15, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman and Chemtronics Inc. will handle the bill for $18 million worth of clean-up work at a site near Asheville, North Carolina, after a federal court signed off on their Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger approved the consent decree Chemtronics Inc. and Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. reached with the EPA in an order Thursday. The two companies agreed to secure over $18 million in "financial assurance" to fund future remediation efforts at the site, according to the decree. The companies also agreed to reimburse the EPA...

