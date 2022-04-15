Pro Say: Rage Against The Machine Repair Monopoly

Law360 (April 15, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- If your vehicle breaks down, shouldn't you be able to fix it on your own terms? That's a central question in the brewing debate over who has the right to repair broken products, as manufacturers have made it increasingly more difficult for consumers by maintaining exclusive rights to keep everything from vehicles to McDonald's McFlurry machines in proper working order. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Lawmakers, regulators and litigants are starting to pay attention, though. On this week's episode of Pro Say, Law360...

