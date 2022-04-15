Ga. Must Face Vape Shops' Suit Over Delta-8 Crackdown

By Rosie Manins (April 15, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT) -- The state of Georgia and an Atlanta-area district attorney were denied their attempt to dismiss a lawsuit brought by two vape shop companies over a crackdown on the sale of Delta-8 and Delta-10 cannabinoid products. A Georgia state court judge rejected Wednesday a motion by the state and Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson to toss the March complaint by Sass Group LLC and Great Vape LLC, which own and operate smoke stores in the county. Judge Charles M. Eaton Jr. of the Superior Court of Fulton County said little in his order about why the defendants' argument, that they had...

