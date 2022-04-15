Biden Taps Michael Barr For Fed's Top Bank Regulatory Job

By Jon Hill (April 15, 2022, 10:26 AM EDT) -- The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will nominate former Obama administration official Michael Barr to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision, the top bank regulatory role that the administration unsuccessfully tried to fill before with Sarah Bloom Raskin. The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden, shown here at an event on April 14, will nominate Michael Barr for the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Barr, a law professor and dean of public policy at the University of Michigan, previously spent two years as the U.S. Department of the Treasury's...

