Buchalter Adds 4 More Salt Lake City Laterals

By Emily Lever (April 15, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Buchalter PC has added four attorneys to its recently opened office in Salt Lake City, making 10 new additions in two months, the firm has announced. Partner Jason Croft, who will serve as global head of patent procurement for Buchalter, jumped from Maschoff Brennan LLP, and partner R. Chad Pugh joins from Stoel Rives LLP, which has been shedding attorneys in the capital of the Beehive State. Also joining are real estate associate Melanie Marcheschi, from Kirton McConkie LLP, and litigation associate Jake Barney, from Anderson & Karrenberg PC, according to a Thursday announcement. "With Jason's impressive technical patent and intellectual property...

