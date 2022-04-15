Greenberg Traurig Adds Cross-Border Tax Shareholder In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (April 15, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has picked up a cross-border tax attorney with more than 35 years of experience for its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office from Neal Gerber Eisenberg LLP in Chicago. Scott J. Bakal's addition as shareholder will bolster Greenberg Traurig's international tax practice, the firm said in a news release Thursday. Bakal's work includes helping both domestic and international clients who have a high net worth in tax and estate planning. "I would say over the past six years, I spent an increasing amount of my time in Florida," Bakal said in an interview with Law360. "Migrating towards Florida was consistent...

