Cameroonians In US Get Temporary Immigration Protections

By Mike LaSusa (April 15, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Friday it will extend temporary protected status to Cameroonian nationals, following repeated calls from advocacy groups and lawmakers to protect individuals in the U.S. from deportation to the Central African nation. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cited violence and instability caused by terrorists, separatist rebels and government forces as reasons to grant temporary protected status, or TPS, for 18 months to Cameroonians who were already in the U.S. as of Thursday. TPS shields beneficiaries from deportation and allows them to seek permission to work in the U.S. and travel abroad. "The United States recognizes the...

