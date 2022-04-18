Judge Says Solar IP Suit Didn't Ax $1M Royalty Payment

By Jasmin Jackson (April 18, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has held that a solar energy company can collect $1 million in unpaid royalties from its rival in a contract breach suit over the use of solar module technology, finding that launching the litigation didn't terminate a scheduled licensing payment. U.S. District Judge Beth L. Freeman awarded $1 million in unpaid royalties to The Solaria Corp. in an order granting summary judgment Thursday, ruling GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd. wasn't off the hook for the seven-figure royalty payment. The royalties were due in January 2021 under the companies' 2017 technology cross-license agreement, but GCL had argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS