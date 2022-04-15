Fed. Circ. Affirms Decision Clearing AT&T In Video IP Case

By Adam Lidgett (April 15, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday backed a lower court's finding that AT&T did not infringe patents on data transmission technology, while also throwing out a separate appeal of a ruling that another broadband internet provider didn't infringe. A three-judge appellate panel affirmed a Delaware federal judge's grant of summary judgment of noninfringment to AT&T in a suit from United Access Technologies LLC over patents for transmitting data through a telephone line. The appeals court agreed that "UAT has not pointed to evidence that raises a jury question as to literal infringement" and rejected the company's argument that there still should have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS