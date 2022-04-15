Texas Constable Can't Sue Counterpart Over Traffic Stop

By Michelle Casady (April 15, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas constable who was stopped by deputy constables in a neighboring jurisdiction after a 911 caller reported the constable had waved a gun at him on a tollway cannot sue his counterpart over the traffic stop, the Fifth Circuit has held. In the ruling issued Thursday, the panel held that Waller County Constable Herschel Smith had failed to overcome the qualified immunity to which Harris County Constable Ted Heap is entitled in this case. In determining whether someone is entitled to qualified immunity, the panel said, the court can decide either that the plaintiff failed to allege a viable constitutional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS