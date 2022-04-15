Cannabis Bill Roundup: NH Lawmakers Mull Home Grow

By Sam Reisman (April 15, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- New Hampshire lawmakers advanced a bill to allow for home cultivation, Delaware legislators nudged their adult-use legalization bill forward and the U.S. House of Representatives filed a bill to get the ball rolling on federal cannabis regulation, which they said was "inevitable." Here are the major moves in cannabis and drug policy reform from the past week. A New Hampshire bill to allow adults to possess and grow cannabis at home was advanced out of its first Senate committee on Thursday. The bill, H.B. 629, was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 3-2 vote. It would allow adults to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS