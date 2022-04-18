Patterson + Sheridan Rehires Attorney As Assistant GC

By Rachel Rippetoe (April 18, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property firm Patterson + Sheridan LLP rehired a former counsel as industrial services assistant general counsel to its Houston office, the firm announced last week. Tim Curington, who since 2019 had served as assistant general counsel and chief patent counsel to industrial machinery manufacturing company Team Industrial Services, rejoined Patterson + Sheridan last week, focusing on technology and intellectual property. "We are so thrilled to have Tim return back to the firm," managing partner B. Todd Patterson told Law360. "Through his vast industry experience, Tim has deep insight into intellectual property licensing and agreements, and we are excited for him...

