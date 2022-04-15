Albright Tweaks Patent Standing Order For New Magistrate

By Dani Kass (April 15, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Judge Alan Albright made a series of small changes to his standing order for patent cases, largely to incorporate the new magistrate judge helping manage his massive patent docket. The Western District of Texas judge on Thursday updated his standing order nearly two weeks after he swore in U.S. Magistrate Judge Derek Gilliland. Judge Gilliland will be helping on patent cases and with other civil matters while U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske — who joined the court in 2001 — will continue working on criminal and non-patent civil cases. The updated order specifies that attorneys should rely on email and...

