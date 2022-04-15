Don't Miss It: Kirkland, Skadden Guide Week's Hot Deals

By Charlie Innis (April 15, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Weil, Skadden Steer Halozyme's $960M Deal for Antares Pharma Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., guided by Weil, plans to buy Skadden-led Antares Pharma Inc. in a deal that values the pharmaceutical company at $960 million, the companies said on April 13. The deal calls for Halozyme to make a cash tender offer to buy all of Antares'...

