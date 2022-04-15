Exec, Son Settle Insider Trading Suit Over COVID Test Deal

By Ivan Moreno (April 15, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A former executive at a medical diagnostics company and his son agreed Friday to pay more than $200,000 combined to settle an insider trading lawsuit alleging the father disclosed confidential information about a deal to distribute COVID-19 serology antibody tests. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that Precipio's former chief financial officer, Carl Iberger, told his son about the distribution deal a day before it became public on July 30, 2020. The tip allowed Timothy Iberger, 38, to purchase 25,000 shares of Precipio stock at $1.25 per share on July 29, the SEC said. The next day, Precipio's stock price...

