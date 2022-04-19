Eye Docs Say Recordkeeper Hid Ransomware Attack Outages

By Adam Lidgett (April 19, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Three Texas ophthalmology practices have launched a proposed class action claiming a patient recordkeeping and billing company kept them in the dark about an outage caused by a ransomware attack while continuing to charge the practices. Alliance Ophthalmology, Dallas Retina Center and Texas Eye and Cataract filed a lawsuit in North Carolina federal court on Friday against ECL Group LLC for alleged breach of contract, fraud and unfair and deceptive trade practices. ECL Group had contracts to bill plaintiffs' patients and keep their records when it was hit by a ransomware attack that affected service, the suit alleges. However, ECL Group kept...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS