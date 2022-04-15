Access Bio, Others Hit Back At $1B 'Windfall' Virus Test Suit

By Lauren Berg (April 15, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Access Bio Inc. and two other medical companies hit back at Intrivo Diagnostics Inc.'s latest lawsuit accusing them of reneging on a deal to make COVID-19 tests, saying on Thursday that Intrivo is seeking a "windfall judgment" of $1 billion without the facts to back up its claims. Intrivo's lawsuit is just the latest in a "wide-ranging litigation campaign" alleging Access Bio, along with Ivy Pharma Inc. and its medical device distributor Areum Bio LLC, didn't hold up its end of the deal in providing Intrivo with coronavirus tests, but the defendants said the allegations are implausible and should be tossed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS