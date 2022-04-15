Pa. Caregiver Agency Hit With Overtime Class Action

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 15, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania home health care worker has filed a class action against the in-home care agency she works for, claiming it did not pay her or other employees proper overtime wages in violation of state and federal labor laws. Stephanie Hinebaugh said in her six-page complaint filed on Thursday that there are over 30 other employees of the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Caregivers on Demand LLC who have experienced similar treatment and could potentially be members of the class. She alleged that they were paid their standard $11 per hour rate even if they worked overtime. "During the three-year period covered by this...

