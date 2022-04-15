Pa. Bank Settles Fake Ferrari Loan Suit With Investors

By Matthew Santoni (April 15, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A group of investors announced that it has settled a federal shareholder suit against a central Pennsylvania bank over its alleged lack of diligence in giving out an $8 million loan secured by a fake Ferrari race car, days after the bank announced it would undertake reforms including giving the investors a seat on its board. New York-based Driver Opportunity Partners I LP, which owns a 6.8% share of York, Pennsylvania-based Codorus Valley Bancorp, said Friday that it would drop a lawsuit claiming Codorus' banking subsidiary, PeoplesBank, hadn't done its homework to discover that the vehicle put up as collateral for...

