Peirce Says SEC's 'Hostility' Shows In SPAC Merger Snub

By Charlie Innis (April 15, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission member Hester Peirce said Friday the agency's inaction on what she called a routine step in a blank-check firm's merger pursuit speaks to its "newfound hostility" toward special-purpose acquisition companies. Peirce, the commission's sole Republican member, criticized the SEC in a statement, saying the agency appeared to snub Alberton Acquisition Corp.'s request to have its registration statement deemed effective. Such a task is normally undertaken by staff without the four-member commission's input, she said. Alberton Acquisition disclosed Thursday that its lined-up deal partner, SolarMax Technology Inc., planned to kill their merger after the SPAC's registration statement...

