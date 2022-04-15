Boy Scouts Ch. 11 Trial A Watershed Moment For Virtual Court

By Vince Sullivan (April 15, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The 22-day Chapter 11 confirmation trial of the Boy Scouts of America concluded Thursday in Delaware court, confirming the viability of virtual contested hearings two years after the legal world became largely confined to tiny digital boxes on computer screens. At the conclusion of the nearly monthlong trial, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein thanked her staff, the parties involved and all the technology workers who made it possible to proceed remotely for such a heavily contested trial. "Thinking of going into this type of hearing that is so evidence-heavy and document-driven was a little scary," Judge Silverstein said. "But it...

