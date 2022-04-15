Ex-Judge Earned Prison For Impeding Bank Probe, Feds Say

By Pete Brush (April 15, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Sylvia Ash, the former Brooklyn judge convicted of obstructing the corruption probe of former Municipal Credit Union CEO Kam Wong, deserves prison time and a stiff fine, the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office said Friday. Prosecutors lodged their sentencing recommendation before U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who is scheduled to impose punishment on the 64-year-old Ash next week. "As overwhelmingly proven at trial — the defendant, an experienced lawyer and judge and former director and chair of MCU, agreed to and did obstruct the federal investigation of misconduct committed by MCU's chief executive officer, Wong," the memo says. "This was exceedingly...

