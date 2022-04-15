Insurer Can't Duck Settlement Coverage, Credit Union Says

By Josh Liberatore (April 15, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A credit union told a Missouri federal court its insurer can't get out of covering part of a $4.75 million settlement of a class suit claiming the credit union published defamatory information to reporting agencies, saying two parts of its policy promise coverage for alleged defamation. Alltru Federal Credit Union said Friday that StarNet Insurance Co. should be forced to pay out up to $3 million under third-party harassment liability and electronic publishing liability coverage sections of its management liability policy. The federally chartered credit union is finalizing the settlement with a class of consumers who alleged that Alltru violated the...

