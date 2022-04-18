10th Circuit Protects Jumping Mouse's Southwest Habitat

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 18, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit affirmed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's designation of critical habitat for the endangered New Mexico meadow jumping mouse, which had been challenged by ranching groups. In 2016, the FWS exercised its authority under the Endangered Species Act to designate nearly 14,000 acres of riparian land in New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona as critical habitat for the mouse. The Northern New Mexico Stockman's Association and Otero County Cattleman's Association challenged the move, saying the agency failed to properly consider the economic impacts, but on Friday a unanimous Tenth Circuit panel disagreed. The service estimated the costs associated with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS