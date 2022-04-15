Okla. Should Have Jurisdiction In Indian Country, State Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 15, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma has urged the Supreme Court of the United States to rule in its favor in a case where the state claims concurrent jurisdiction with the federal government over crimes committed by non-Native Americans within Indian Country. In a reply brief filed Friday, Oklahoma argued that the federal government and Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, a non-Native American who had been convicted of neglecting his stepdaughter, an Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians member, and had his case thrown out by Oklahoma's Court of Criminal Appeals, had not disputed that a state has the sovereign authority to prosecute crimes within its borders, even if...

