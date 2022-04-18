Gyms Tell 4th Circ. Virus Restrictions Trigger Coverage

By Eli Flesch (April 18, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A group of Anytime Fitness gyms seeking pandemic coverage told the Fourth Circuit that Markel Insurance Co. should cover losses associated with government pandemic orders because the orders required the gyms to make physical alterations. The gyms said Friday they weren't making coverage claims solely on the loss of use of their properties, but were also making claims based on the closure orders that "profoundly and physically" shaped how they could operate. Markel has said that virus exclusions and a lack of physical damage at the gyms should preclude coverage. "Markel continues to misconstrue appellants' claims for coverage in an effort...

