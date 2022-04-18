T-Mobile Gave Info To 'SIM-Swap' Hacker, Customer Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 18, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile is being sued in federal court by a customer who claimed the mobile carrier acted with "reckless indifference" when it handed over his personal information to a hacker who then seized control of the customer's email and transferred money out of his financial accounts. The complaint filed Friday by T-Mobile US Inc. customer Kevin Miller states that the telecom giant had promised to secure his cellphone account the day prior to the "SIM-swap" attack after acknowledging that a customer service representative had already divulged his account number and other confidential data to an impersonator. In a SIM-swap scam, a mobile phone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS