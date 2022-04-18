Lumen Fights Bid To Pare Down Fee Avoidance Suit

By Nadia Dreid (April 18, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Three telecoms that have accused carrier Peerless Network of disguising toll-free calls as local calls in order to avoid paying higher Federal Communications Commission-mandated access tariffs are fighting a bid to pare down their lawsuit. Qwest Corp., Level 3 Communications and Global Crossing Telecommunications — collectively known as Lumen, of which all three are subsidiaries — asked a Colorado federal judge Friday to ignore Peerless' request to slice off their state unjust enrichment claim. Peerless has argued that all Lumen may or may not be owed "is governed by a comprehensive federal regulatory regime" that requires Lumen to recover charges via...

