Southwest Gas Mulls $5B-Plus Offer From Non-Icahn Suitor

By Benjamin Horney (April 18, 2022, 9:22 AM EDT) -- Southwest Gas said Monday that it will undergo a strategic review that includes evaluating a new takeover offer from an undisclosed suitor that dwarfs the $5 billion bid from activist billionaire Carl Icahn that the company previously rejected. The exact financial terms of the new offer were not disclosed, with Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. simply saying it is "well in excess" of the most recent proposal from Icahn, according to a statement. Icahn's latest offer, which was rejected on March 28 as too low and conditional, was valued at $82.50 per share, or a total of about $5 billion. With the...

