Berkshire's $11.6B Alleghany Deal Survives 'Go-Shop' Period

By Charlie Innis (April 18, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Investment holding company Alleghany Corp. said Monday its "go-shop" period ended without luring any rival bids, paving the way for Berkshire Hathaway's $11.6 billion buyout to move forward. Alleghany inked an $11.6 billion deal to be bought by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in March. The transaction's terms include a provision that allowed the company to solicit alternate acquisition proposals for 25 days. Alleghany said that period ended April 14. "During the go-shop period, Alleghany and its financial adviser solicited alternative acquisition proposals from 31 potentially interested third parties," the company said in the statement. "Despite these efforts, Alleghany did not receive...

