E-Cig Maker Wants Out of $2.6M Walgreens Suit

By Katryna Perera (April 18, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- E-cigarette maker NJOY LLC asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to toss a $2.6 million breach of contract suit brought against it by Walgreens, which alleges NJOY has unlawfully refused to pay money it owes under agreements that helped get its products on the pharmacy retailer's shelves. In its motion to dismiss, NJOY argues that the lawsuit should not be filed against it but against its parent company, Sottera Inc., the original entity that signed the general trade agreement with Walgreen Co. in 2011. Walgreens alleges that NJOY breached the agreement and asserts contract breach and unjust enrichment claims against NJOY....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS