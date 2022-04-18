Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

E-Cig Maker Wants Out of $2.6M Walgreens Suit

By Katryna Perera (April 18, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- E-cigarette maker NJOY LLC asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to toss a $2.6 million breach of contract suit brought against it by Walgreens, which alleges NJOY has unlawfully refused to pay money it owes under agreements that helped get its products on the pharmacy retailer's shelves.

In its motion to dismiss, NJOY argues that the lawsuit should not be filed against it but against its parent company, Sottera Inc., the original entity that signed the general trade agreement with Walgreen Co. in 2011.

Walgreens alleges that NJOY breached the agreement and asserts contract breach and unjust enrichment claims against NJOY....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!