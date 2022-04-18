Tela Bio Hires Life Sciences Atty As 1st GC

By Michele Gorman (April 18, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Tela Bio Inc. appointed as its first-ever general counsel and legal hire a lawyer whose career so far has consisted of serving as both outside and in-house counsel for life sciences organizations, the maker of medical devices used in tissue reconstruction said Monday. As he started his new role Monday, D. Taylor Ocasio said he's focused on learning more about the law firms and vendors that the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company works with, as well as determining which projects he can handle in-house versus through outsourcing. And as he begins his first-ever general counsel position, he said he feels prepared because of...

