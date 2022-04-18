High Court Scraps Medicaid Work Requirement Fight

By Adam Lidgett (April 18, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to scrap a case over whether states can impose work requirements in Medicaid programs, vacating D.C. Circuit decisions in the process. In its Monday order list, the justices erased a D.C. Circuit's decision to uphold a lower court's invalidation of a now-defunct work requirement in Arkansas, finding the whole issue was moot. The justices similarly wiped out a circuit court affirmation of a lower court's rejection of similar requirements in New Hampshire, but said that issue should be remanded to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The high court's decision was brief, and...

