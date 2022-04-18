Gulf Coast Noteholders Lose Bid For Higher Payment Priority

By Rick Archer (April 18, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday shot down a bid by noteholders of nursing home chain Gulf Coast Health Care for a higher payment priority for their Chapter 11 claims, saying payments for Gulf Coast's main landlord and secured lender come first. Saying she needed to clear the way for Gulf Coast's Chapter 11 plan confirmation hearing Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens issued a summary judgment from the virtual bench rejecting the noteholders' arguments that the intercreditor agreements subordinating the note claims are no longer in effect. Gulf Coast and more than 60 affiliates filed for bankruptcy in October 2021, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS