WeatherTech's Success Blocks Floor Mat Patent Invalidation

By Dani Kass (April 18, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has refused to invalidate a patent directed to WeatherTech's stable floor trays, saying the trays' commercial success is proof that the invention isn't obvious. MacNeil IP LLC, which holds WeatherTech's intellectual property, on Friday beat Yita LLC's obviousness challenge, with the PTAB concluding the company's sales figures and ability to fit a long-felt, but unmet need, for a floor tray that doesn't slide around while driving made clear the invention wasn't obvious. "Patent owner's evidence of secondary considerations is compelling and indicative of non-obviousness," the final written decision states. "We, therefore, accord substantial weight to...

