Feds Cement Duties On Indian Organic Soybean Meal

By Grace Dixon (April 18, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission voted unanimously on Monday to cement anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Indian imports of organic soybean meal after the U.S. Department of Commerce finalized the slate of levies in March. The USITC's decision paves the way for anti-dumping duties as high as 18.8% and countervailing duties as steep as 283.91%, wrapping up an investigation requested by trade group Organic Soybean Processors of America into imports of the key protein component of animal feed used by poultry and dairy producers. Cooperating mandatory respondent Bergwerff Organic and all other unexamined Indian producers will face a 3.07% dumping margin...

