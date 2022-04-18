PTAB Trims Video Patent In Suits Over Pornhub User Interface

By Jasmin Jackson (April 18, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has axed part of a video technology patent asserted against the owner of Pornhub that allows users to record a review of a service or product, finding 13 claims were obvious or anticipated by prior art. The three-judge panel partially invalidated the technology patent, U.S. Patent No. 9,965,780, held by developer Scorpcast LLC in a final judgment on Friday, following an inter partes review that was requested by MG FreeSites Ltd. — the operator of X-rated sites like Pornhub and YouPorn. The panel said that 11 claims in Scorpcast's asserted patent, which describe a user...

