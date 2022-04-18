Justices Want SG's Take On Enablement In Antibody IP Fight

By Britain Eakin (April 18, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked the solicitor general Monday to weigh in on Amgen's bid to undo a Federal Circuit decision tossing its jury win against Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. after finding two antibody patents on its cholesterol medication Repatha aren't enabled. The Supreme Court order asked U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to provide the government's views on the Federal Circuit's February 2021 ruling, with Amgen arguing the circuit court's determination that its patents are not enabled "invades" the role of a jury and misunderstands enablement standards. Monday's order marks the fifth time the justices have asked for the government's take...

