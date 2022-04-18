Maynard Cooper Adds Trial Lawyer As Litigation Shareholder

By Emma Cueto (April 18, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Maynard Cooper & Gale PC has added a litigator with a track record representing companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Target Corp. as a shareholder in its Birmingham, Alabama, office. Helen Kathryn Downs, who joins after five years of running her own firm, focuses her practice on defense-side product liability and mass tort litigation as well as on matters involving emerging technology such as artificial intelligence and robotics. In a previous role at Butler Snow LLP, she was involved in the pelvic mesh cases on behalf of Johnson & Johnson unit Ethicon Inc. and worked on matters for other large...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS