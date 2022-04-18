Justices Further Pushed To Clarify Alice Ruling

By Adam Lidgett (April 18, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Universal Secure Registry has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overlook Apple and Visa's arguments that the high court shouldn't clarify its own landmark Alice ruling, saying the ruling has led to "conflicts and confusion." In a Friday reply brief, Universal Secure Registry — which saw its secure payment patents invalidated by the Federal Circuit — hit back at Apple and Visa's contention that the court should pass on the January petition because the high court has time and time again denied petitions asking it to clarify or undo principles outlined in Alice. For one thing, Universal Secure Registry said those...

