Justices Skip Fidelity Account Transfer Dispute

By Isaac Monterose (April 18, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to review the dismissal of a suit that accused Fidelity Investments Inc. of wrongfully refusing to transfer an investment account without certification from the Internal Revenue Service. As per its usual practice, the high court didn't explain why it declined to grant the appeal by Carmela Rivero, who sued Fidelity in a Texas federal court after the company in 2016 refused to transfer an investment account that she owned with her deceased noncitizen friend, Jorge Diaz Gonzalez Medrano. Fidelity declined her request due to the lack of an IRS transfer certificate that would be...

