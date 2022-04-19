DOJ, WH Alum Joins Brown Rudnick White Collar Team

By Ivan Moreno (April 19, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A veteran U.S. Department of Justice health care fraud prosecutor and former senior associate counsel in the White House has joined Brown Rudnick as a partner based in Washington, the firm said Monday. Mark Grider will work in Brown Rudnick's white collar defense, investigations and compliance practice and lead the firm's crisis management litigation government response team, according to the announcement. Grider joins Brown Rudnick after more than a year at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP, where he was a partner. Before that, he served 20 years in the DOJ in various roles, including 12 years as a federal prosecutor in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS