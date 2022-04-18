Lawsuit Calls Renewed Philly Mask Order 'Authoritarian'

By Matthew Santoni (April 18, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The weekend before Philadelphia reenacted its indoor mask requirement amid rising COVID-19 cases, a group of residents and businesses filed a lawsuit to block it, claiming the city health department's "self-invented authoritarian control" exceeded its power under Pennsylvania law. The challengers filed a petition with the Commonwealth Court Saturday, arguing Philadelphia's ongoing emergency declaration for the pandemic is void because it goes beyond the statewide emergency, which was curtailed by amendments to the state constitution and votes by the state legislature. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health, the challengers say, could not cite any state law giving it authority to reenact...

