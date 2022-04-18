What FCA Bar Can Learn From District Court Hospice Ruling

By Christopher Sabis (April 18, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The months following the height of the pandemic have seen significant False Claims Act activity. A recent decision from the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee denying dismissal of U.S. v. Curo Health Services Holdings Inc. has implications for providers and companies across the health care industry, particularly hospice providers.[1] While Curo is just one of myriad FCA district court decisions, Nashville is the health care capital of the U.S., and Middle Tennessee is home to over 500 health care companies with an approximately $67 billion annual economic impact on the area.[2] The ruling provides plaintiffs with quotable...

