CBP Fell Short Of Immigration Detention Standards In Arizona

By Mike LaSusa (April 18, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection kept adult male migrants in a crowded, sweltering facility in Arizona that didn't comply with federal detention standards and didn't adequately track data on the detainees, the agency's internal watchdog found. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General said in a report released Monday that CBP met detention standards for women, children and families housed at several facilities near Yuma, Arizona. But one temporary facility housing single adult men struggled with overcrowding, prolonged detention and excessive temperatures. "Detainees held in overflow military tents … experienced temperatures exceeding 95 degrees," the report said. "At...

