SEC Proposals May Harm Digital Asset Space, GOP Reps. Say

By Charlie Innis (April 18, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission's proposed changes to the definitions of an "exchange" and a "dealer" may squelch innovation in the digital asset space, two House Republicans said in a letter Monday. Patrick McHenry, the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, and Bill Huizenga, the senior Republican member of the Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship and Capital Markets, pushed back on two SEC proposals announced earlier this year. The two congressmen said in the joint letter they are concerned that the proposed rules could potentially expand the SEC's jurisdiction beyond its existing authority to regulate players in the...

