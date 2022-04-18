Doc Can't Undo License Revocation For Unwanted Advances

By Jonathan Capriel (April 18, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court on Monday upheld the state medical board's decision to revoke a doctor's medical license for "multiple incidents of unwanted sexual advances toward nurses and medical support staff," ruling the decision was supported by substantial evidence. The three-judge panel's opinion rejected disgraced physician Zafar Iqbal's request to reinstate his medical license, which was revoked in November 2020 by the State Board of Medicine. Iqbal, who represented himself, also asked the appellate court to "institute criminal proceedings" against the women who accused him and the police detective whose investigation led to Iqbal's 2018 assault conviction, as he said they...

