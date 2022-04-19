Cincinnati Immune To Injury Suit Over Car Hit By Fallen Tree

By Mike Curley (April 19, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court has thrown out injury claims against the City of Cincinnati over a city park tree that fell on a moving car, saying because the injury itself did not occur on city property, Cincinnati is immune to liability. In an opinion filed Friday, the panel majority reversed an order denying the city's bid to dismiss claims from Cileta Fry, ruling that the trial court had ignored one of the three criteria for waiving the city's immunity. According to the suit, Fry was driving through the city near a city park when a tree fell on her car, injuring...

