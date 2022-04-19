Iancu's Ex-Chief Of Staff Joins Husch Blackwell's IP Practice

By Hailey Konnath (April 18, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell has hired a former chief of staff of Andrei Iancu, former director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, for its intellectual property practice and technology, manufacturing and transportation practice group in Washington, the firm announced Friday. Brendan McCommas joins Husch Blackwell as senior counsel, according to a statement from the firm. Most recently, McCommas was of counsel with Cincinnati-based law firm Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, where he had worked as of counsel in its intellectual property department since May 2021. McCommas brings expertise in intellectual property disputes dealing with patents, trademarks, copyrights, licensing and trade secrets, Husch Blackwell said...

