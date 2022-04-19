Akerman Adds Former McDermott Partner To Boost IP Team

By Emily Sides (April 19, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP has added a former McDermott Will & Emery LLP partner to its intellectual property practice, bolstering its Atlanta office with a seasoned litigator who helped guide Endo Pharmaceuticals in persuading the Federal Circuit in 2019 to uphold the validity of a patent related to an opioid painkiller. Akerman announced Monday that Jeffrey Toney — who worked as a physical chemist before beginning his now three-decade legal career — has come on board as a partner. Toney spent the past two years at McDermott, which he joined in the run-up to the firm opening its first office in Atlanta in May 2020. He had prior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS